T20 WC: South Africa moves a step closer to semis after beating England by 7 runs

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 22 : Aiden Markram-led South Africa moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs in the Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

During the run chase, Philip Salt (11 runs from 8 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and skipper Jos Buttler (17 runs from 20 balls, 1 four) came on the crease to open for the English side. They could only make a 15-run partnership as Kagiso Rabada removed Salt in the second over.

Jonny Bairstow (16 runs from 20 balls, 1 four) replaced Salt on the crease. But the right-handed batter failed to make a mark as he was dismissed in the seventh over by Keshav Maharaj.

Skipper Buttler was dismissed in the ninth over after Maharaj picked his wicket. The England batting lineup struggled in the middle overs as they failed to make a strong partnership.

Proteas pacer Ottneil Baartman did not give Moeen Ali (9 runs from 10 balls) to settle down on the crease as the English all-rounder was dismissed in the 11th over.

After losing their fourth wicket, Harry Brook (53 runs from 37 balls, 7 fours) and Liam Livingstone (33 runs from 17 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) played a solid 78-run partnership which helped England make a comeback in the game.

The solid middle-order partnership was broken after Rabada picked up Livingstone's wicket in the 18th over. The Proteas pacer gave a lifeline to his side and gave them a chance to make a comeback in the match.

Brook slammed his fifty in the 19th over. His outstanding inning helped the Proteas make a comeback in the match.

In the final over, England needed 14 runs to win and Nortje came to bowl for the Proteas.

In the first ball of the 20th over, Nortje bagged a crucial wicket after he removed the dangerous Brook. The English youngster smashed the ball over the off side and Markram made no mistake to take the catch.

The Proteas pacer successfully defended 14 runs in the final over and helped South Africa end England's inning to 156/6.

The Proteas managed to keep their unbeaten streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack after picking up two wickets in their respective spells. Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje also managed to bag one wicket each in their respective spells.

Recapping the first inning of the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Proteas in their second Super 8 fixture of the marquee event. South Africa kept losing wickets in the middle of the innings and could not fully capitalise on their good start.

Opener Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock came out in the middle to bat. Both batters started slowly but picked up the pace later and brought the side's fifty in just five overs.

After the end of the powerplay (6 overs), the Proteas were 63/0 with both the openers unbeaten on the crease.

In the seventh over, De Kock completed his fifty with the help of three fours and five sixes.

South Africa lost their first wicket in the 10th over as Hendricks was dismissed after scoring just 19 runs from 25 balls.

After the opener's dismissal, the right-batter Heinrich Klassen joined De Kock.

After 10 overs, South Africa were 87/1 with De Kock (64) and Klaasen (1) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 12th over, right-arm seamer Jofra Archer sent back De Kock to the pavilion. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 65 runs in 38 balls which was laced with four boundaries and four maximums.

After De Kock's departure, left-hand batter David Miller came out to the crease.

Proteas lost their third wicket in the 14th over. Klaasen was dismissed through runout after playing a small innings of just 8 runs.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram came out to bat following Klaasen's wicket.

In the 15th over, Makram was sent back to the dressing room. He was able to score just one run.

In the 20th over, Archer took two wickets on the first two balls of the over. He dismissed Miller and Marco Jansen.

Miller scored 43 runs off 28 balls before and his innings included four fours and two sixes.

The pick of the bowlers for England was Archer who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 40 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Moeen Ali and Rashid in their respective spells.

Brief score: South Africa 163/6 (Quinton de Kock 65, David Miller 43, Reeza Hendricks 19; Jofra Archer 3/40) beat England 156/6 (Harry Brook 53, Liam Livingstone 33, Jos Buttler 17; Keshav Maharaj 2/25).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor