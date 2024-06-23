T20 WC: 'The President' Nabi secures Afghanistan's biggest win in 400th T20 match, makes valuable contributions

Kingstown [Saint Vincent], June 23 : Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi could not have asked for a much better gift from his countrymen on the occasion of his 400th T20I game, as Afghanistan defeated the current Test and 50-over champions Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at Kingstown on Sunday.

This victory put the chances of multi-time champions to reach the semifinals into some serious jeopardy while boosting Afghanistan's own chances of historic progress to the final four stage. A loss to India on Monday and a victory of Afghanistan over a struggling Bangladesh is all that is needed for Australia's elimination.

Nabi has been one of the greatest superstars of Afghanistan cricket and one of the country's first and biggest exports to the T20 league circuit that has expanded to a lot of Test playing and full-member status-seeking associate nations. In these 400 games, he has scored 5,866 runs at an average of 21.48 with 17 fifties and taken 350 wickets.

Ever since his international debut in 2009, Nabi has been a part of Afghanistan side which has beaten over 30 countries, out of which many are still striving towards the full-member, Test-playing status which Afghanistan got in 2017. From wins over unknown teams like Denmark, Italy, Argentina, Tanzania, to much stronger associate nations like Scotland, UAE, Namibia, Netherlands etc, Afghans have come a long way, beating Test playing teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies etc. Most of these Test-playing nations are either current world champions or have held a world championship in 50-over/Test/T20I format previously.

Coming to the game against Australia, the spirited Afghans were haunted by the heroics of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had pulled out a miracle against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 50-over World Cup last year, where he smashed Afghani bowlers on one functioning leg, lifting Australia from despair of being at 91/7 to successfully completing a run-chase of 292 runs with Maxwell scoring 201* himself, with assistance from skipper Pat Cummins (12*).

Put to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a powerful start with a century stand by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. As the wickets fell later, Nabi delivered a solid cameo of 10* in four balls, with a four each against Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

It is pretty fitting that the biggest win of Nabi's career started to feel more like a reality when he had Australia three down for 32 after getting the wicket of a dangerous David Warner. The biggest win of Nabi's career was translated into reality when he caught a delivery bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai at long-on to dismiss Australia's last man standing, Adam Zampa, to secure a 21-run win.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8i2_uuykWT/

Finally, Nabi, also known as 'The President' because of his seniority within the team, who has seen the highs and lows of the Afghanistan cricket, could witness his team getting into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup if his side wins the next game and the results of the Indian vs Australia game goes Afghanistan's way.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. An 118-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (51 in 48 balls, with six fours) helped Afghanistan get a fine start.

However, some tight bowling from Australia, including another hat trick by Pat Cummins (3/28) and a fine spell from Adam Zampa (2/28) took Afghanistan to 148/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 32/3 at one point, with a fine spell by Naveen ul Haq (3/20). All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (59 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) held one end steady, but Gulbadin (4/20) took some crucial wickets that put Australia on the back foot. Australia was skittled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs and faced their first-ever loss to Afghanistan in international cricket.

Naib earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell which included wickets of Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Cummins.

Now with a win and loss, Afghanistan sits at number third in their Group 1 while Australia sits at number two with the same win-loss ratio. Both teams have two points each. If India wins their final Super Eights game against Australia on Monday and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by a big margin as well, the current 50-over and Test champions would be out of the T20 World Cup.

