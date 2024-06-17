T20 WC: Top knocks by Asalanka, Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 201/6 against Netherlands

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 17 : Top knocks by Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis and spirited cameos from Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews powered Sri Lanka to 201/6 against Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Asalanka and Mendis played crucial knocks of 46 runs respectively while spirited cameos from Dhananjaya (34) and Angelo Mathews 30 off 15 helped Sri Lanka breach the 200-run mark.

Opted to bowl first, Vivian Kingma gave Sri Lanka an early big blow as he removed Pathum Nissanka for a duck in the very first over of the game.

Sri Lanka made steady progress as the Powerplay unfolded, though, climbing towards 40 in the first five overs, before Paul van Meekeren took a key scalp in the sixth over, ending Kamindu Mendis' innings (17 off 20). The Lions were 45/2 at the six-over mark.

With additional fielders on the rope, Sri Lanka struggled to score runs until two fours in three balls at the end of the ninth over gave them impetus. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva applied pressure, taking them to 74/2 at the halfway point of the innings and creating a solid foundation.

Aryan Dutt was brought back into the attack and the bowler removed well-set batter Mendis for 46. Dhananjaya shifted gears as he hammered Paul van Meekeren for two boundaries and one maximum, gathering 16 runs.

Charith Asalanka then slammed Aryan for one six and boundary in the 14th over of the game. Angelo Mathews hammered Tim Pringle for two maximums and one four, gathering 19 runs. Asalanka smoked back-to-back two sixes before losing his wicket to Logan van Beek for 46.

The 35-run unbeaten partnership off 14 balls between Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga took their team's total to 201/6 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 201/6 (Kusal Mendis 46, Charith Asalanka 46; Logan van Beek 2-45) vs Netherlands.

