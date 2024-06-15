T20 WC: Toss for India's clash against Canada delayed due to wet outfield

Florida [USA], June 15 : The toss for India's final group stage clash against Canada has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X, confirmed that the toss has been delayed and the next inspection will be held at 8 pm (IST).

🚨 UPDATE from Florida 🚨 Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Next inspection at 10.30 AM Local Time (8 PM IST). Stay Tuned for more updates. ⌛️#T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia | #CANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2024

Covers are placed on the ground, and the sky is gloomy. Head coach Rahul Dravid was seen having a conversation with batting coach Vikram Rathore and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India have already qualified for the Super 8 after clinching three consecutive wins in Group A. They kicked off their campaign by defeating Ireland. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in the second clash and earned a hard-fought win over the co-hosts, the USA.

The USA became the second team to qualify for the Super 8 after their game against Ireland got washed out.

Both teams got a point each, which sealed their qualification for the next round. As a result, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada got knocked out of the race.

Pakistan will conclude their campaign on Sunday against Ireland in Florida.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Canada Squad: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa.

