T20 WC: United States win toss, opt to bowl against Canada

Dallas [USA], June 2 : Monank Patel-led United States won the toss and decided to field against Canada in the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

Both the US and Canada will be looking forward to clinching a win and boosting their confidence in the inaugural match of the marquee event.

Speaking at the toss, Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar confirmed they have a full squad and added that all Canadian players are excited to play the inaugural match.

"I think the surface is very good. Don't mind batting first. We have our full squad. It is a historic day. All the boys are very excited. Want to open out campaign with a win," Saad Bin Zafar said.

While US skipper Monank Patel said they will have more clarity with the target in mind for which they decided to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. Looks a fresh wicket. We will have more clarity with target in mind. Amazing feeling. We have sacrificed a lot in the last five years," Monank Patel said.

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (Wk), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

United States Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (Wk/C), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

