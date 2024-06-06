T20 WC: USA restrict Pakistan to modest 159/7; Babar, Shadab play crucial knocks

Dallas [US], June 6 : Fine bowling spells by Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar helped the USA restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 159/7 in their 20 overs despite crucial knocks from skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in their ICC T20 World Cup group stage match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday.

USA needs to score 160 runs in order to pull of yet another stunning upset, they are coming into the tournament after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in a bilateral series.

After the USA won the toss and opted to bowl first, Pakistan was off to a poor start. Though Mohammed Rizwan hit a six in the first over, pacer Saurabh Netravalkar got his wicket after a fine catch from Steven Taylor at slips while diving. Rizwan was gone for nine in eight balls and Pakistan was 9/1 in 1.2 overs.

Usman Khan was the next batter to go. Nosthush Kenjige struck in the next over, with Nitish Kumar plucking a solid catch at long-off to send Usman back for three runs in three balls. Pakistan was 14/2 in 2.3 overs.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman made his way to the crease, joining his skipper, Babar Azam. A six on his first ball started off his innings, but he soon gave his wicket to pacer Ali Khan for 11 in seven balls, with Taylor taking a fine catch again. Pakistan was 26/3 in 4.4 overs.

The pair of Babar and skipper Shadab Khan guided Pakistan out of the powerplay without any further loss of wickets. At the end of six overs, Pakistan was 30/3, with Babar (4*) and Shadab (1*) unbeaten.

Pakistan batters struggled to find boundaries at such a tough surface against a disciplined USA bowling duo of spinner Harmeet Singh and pacer Kenjige. However, in the 10th over, Shadab released the pressure by smashing Jessy Singh for two successive sixes and Babar ended the over with a wristy boundary.

Pakistan had reached the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was 66/3, with Babar (14*) and Shadab (23*) unbeaten. 20 runs had come from the over.

In next two overs, Pakistan picked up their run flow, with Shadab being the key aggressor with two sixes and a four against Harmeet in the 12th over. Babar got a boundary as well against Kenjige in 11th over.

Just when the Shadab-Babar partnership was picking up, Kenjige delivered a double blow to Pakistan, first removing Shadab for 40 in 25 balls (with a four and three sixes) and Azam Khan for a golden duck by trapping him leg-before-wicket. Pakistan was 98/5 in 12.5 overs.

Pakistan reached their 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Pakistan was 113/5, with Babar (37*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6*) unbeaten.

Babar freed up his arms against Harmeet and Jessy, smashing Harmeet, a former U19 World Cup bowler for India with who he had some encounters, for two fours and Jessy for four and six. However, Jessy had the last laugh, ending Babar's innings at 44 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Pakistan was 125/6 in 15.5 overs.

Saurabh ended a budding partnership between Iftikhar and Shaheen Afridi as he trapped lbw Iftikhar for 18 in 14 balls, with three fours. Pakistan was 139/7 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan reached their 150-run mark in 19.3 overs.

Pakistan ended their innings at 159/7, with Shaheen (23* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Haris Rauf (3*) unbeaten.

Kenjige (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers for USA. Saurabh delivered a fine spell of 2/18 in four overs, while Ali and Jasdeep Singh got a wicket each.

