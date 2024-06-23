T20 WC: Viv Richards presents Suryakumar with 'Fielder of the Match' award, gives special message to Team India

St John's [Antigua], June 23 : West Indies legend Vivian Richards honoured the number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav with the 'Fielder of the Match' award following India's win over Bangladesh by 50 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Saturday.

India took one step ahead in their pursuit of semifinal qualification as they beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at Antigua on Saturday, with Hardik Pandya's all-round show and a destructive spell by Kuldeep Yadav being the highlights.

The X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the medal ceremony, which takes place after every game in the dressing room.

Fielding coach T Dilip lauded the team for their fielding performance, saying that the team showcased what it truly means to be relentless as they did not leave any opportunity for the opponents to score an easy run.

"It was visible that we were hungry to win there. That is what we are meant to be out there. Well done. It is clear that when our efforts align in a common purpose, we not only meet the standards, that we set in, but we also keep redefining all the time," added the fielding coach.

Dilip named Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and skipper Rohit Sharma as contenders for the medal. The medal was presented to the "safe house" Suryakumar by the legendary West Indies cricketer, who Dilip introduced as a name synonymous with "fearlessness and unmatched on-field charisma". Suryakumar had taken a fine diving catch at deep square leg to remove Litton Das to give Hardik Pandya and India the first wicket of the game.

Giving the medal to Suryakumar, Viv expressed his happiness with Men in Blue's performance and made it clear that if his West Indies team is not able to get the title, he will be rooting for Men in Blue to end their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

"What can I say to a team that is so already powerful, man? You know, you have a good thing going here. And I can only say this, that if the guys in Maroon (West Indies) do not get it done, I will be backing you," said Viv.

He also expressed happiness with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's performances as a batter and wicketkeeper, after the life-threatening car crash he faced in 2022-end.

After receiving the medal, Suryakumar said, "I feel really well. Good. I think Mohamed Siraj... He set the benchmark really high on the field from game one and I am really happy to be having this medal from the great legend, Sir Vivian Richards in Antigua. We have been working really hard with Dilip sir on fielding and it feels good. Hopefully, this journey with the medal continues and it gives me a lot of motivation and inspiration as well."

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Openers skipper Rohit Sharma (23 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (37 in 28 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on an attacking 39-run opening stand. After early dismissals of the openers and Suryakumar Yadav (6), India was restricted to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Then, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (36 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Shivam Dube (34 in 24 balls, with three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (50* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) pushed India to 196/5 in their 20 overs.

Dube-Pandya had a fine 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Rashid Hossain (2/43) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run chase of 197, India took wickets at regular intervals. Though skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 in 32 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tanzid Hasan (29 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Rashid Hossain (24 in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) put up a fight, it was not still not enough as India won by 50 runs, restricting Bangladesh to 146/8 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/13) and Arshdeep Singh (2/30) were top bowlers for India. Pandya also got a wicket.

Pandya secured a 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

With two wins in two games and a game with Australia left to play on June 24, India has moved a step ahead in the race for the semifinals. With two losses, Bangladesh is out of contention for semis.

