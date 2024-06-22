T20 WC: WI win toss, put USA to bat in Super 8; Hope replaces injured King

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 22 : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to field against the USA in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Friday (local time).

In what turns out to be a battle between the hosts, the USA and the West Indies will be seeking a win to keep their hopes of sealing their place in the final four alive. Both teams suffered a defeat in their first game of the Super 8.

West Indies fell short against Philip Salt's blitz that saw him take England across the finishing line with an 8-wicket win.

While the USA managed to put up a valiant fight against unbeaten South Africa while chasing their target of 195. But clinical spells from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje at the end sealed an 18-run win for the Proteas.

After winning the toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, with inclement weather as well. We'll look to bowl well and take instructions from there. Our destination is in our hands. Today provides us an opportunity to get back to winning ways. We have been batting well as a team. We were lacking a bit of intensity in the middle overs in the previous game. Romario misses out, in comes McCoy. King has been ruled out and in comes Shai Hope."

The USA stand-in skipper Aaron Jones said during the time of the toss, "It's going to be good. I'd get a lot of support tonight. It's going to be a good wicket. We are going to play our normal cricket, fearless and aggressive cricket. We'll look to get a good total. We'll try to be as positive as possible. Two changes. Milind Kumar and Shadley are in. Jessy is out and Shayan is out."

West Indies (Playing XI): Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

