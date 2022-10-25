T20 World Cup 2022: Australia opt to bowl in do or die clash

Australia will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Asia champions Sri Lanka in Perth. In the all important toss, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. Led by Aaron Finch, the defending champions, suffered a humiliating 89-run defeat against New Zealand.

On the other hand, after losing to Namibia in the qualifiers, Sri Lanka have turned things around. They defeated Ireland in their opening match of the Super 12 by 9 wickets. For Australia, Adam Zampa misses out and Ashton Agar replaces him in the squad.