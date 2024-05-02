T20 World Cup 2024 anthem 'Out of this World' released; music video features Usain Bolt, Caribbean cricketers

New Delhi [India], May 2 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released the T20 World Cup's official anthem 'Out of this World'. The song has been sung by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes.

With just 30 days to go for the World Cup, the anthem's release has set the tone for the biggest cricket carnival of the T20 format with 20 international teams playing 55 matches across the West Indies and USA from June 1 and June 29.

The anthem, produced by Michael 'Tano' Montano, was launched in Antigua along with the music video, which features cameos from eight-time Olympic gold-medallist and tournament ambassador Usain Bolt, cricket stars Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and other Caribbean personalities.

The music video is a visual celebration of cricket that captures the atmosphere and energy which the fans from around the world can expect when they attend ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches, a Cricket West Indies release said.

Fans can also get into the spirit of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by creating their dance interpretations of the "knock it out of this world" dance step, which is featured in the video.

"I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration. This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can't wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA," Grammy Award winner Sean Paul said.

"Cricket has always been a major part of Caribbean culture, so I'm honoured to write and record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. Respect goes out to the entire crew whose creative input inspired this anthem. The track embodies the vibrant culture and energy of cricket and is a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity," Soca Superstar Kes said.

ICC general manager, marketing and communications, Claire Furlong said the anthem sets the tone for the tournament.

"With just 30 days to go until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins, the release of the official anthem sets the tone for a celebration in which global fans will come together to experience an incredible month of cricket. We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists in Sean Paul and Kes produce our official anthem, which will be at the heart of the event, heard across our stadiums, global broadcast, and ICC digital platforms."

