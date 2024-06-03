T20 World Cup: Nortje's four-fer helps South Africa skittle out Sri Lanka for 77

New York [US], June 3 : A scorching bowling spell by Anrich Nortje and fine supporting performances from Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka for just 77 runs in 19.1 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup match in New York on Monday.

Sri Lanka needs to defend 78 runs against a strong South African line-up.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a poor start as after three overs of battling the tricky surface, Pathum Nissanka's poor form continued as he was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen with Ottneil Baartman getting him for just three runs in eight balls. SL was 13/1 in 3.1 overs.

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis tried to rebuild the innings for Sri Lanka, but the outfield was slow and the surface was tricky. The South African pace attack of Baartman, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada, built severe pressure on the Lankan batting.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Sri Lanka were 24/1, with Kusal (11*) and Kamindu (7*) unbeaten.

The strategy of building pressure paid off as Kamindu whipped the ball in the air and it was caught by Reeza Hendricks near the boundary, with Anrich Norje getting him for 11 in 15 balls. The islanders were 31/2 in 7.5 overs.

Before the first half of the innings, Sri Lanka experienced a jolting over from Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas spinner removed skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama for a duck.

Nortje also seemed to be gaining his rhythm and removed Kusal Mendis for 19 in 30 balls. Tristan Stubbs took a catch at deep square leg. Sri Lanka were down at 40/5 in 10 overs.

Nortje got his third wicket by removing Charith Asalanka (six runs, nine balls) with Hendricks taking the catch.

With a six from Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

A brief 23-run partnership between all-rounders Mathews and Dasun Shanaka ended with Rabada cleaning him up for nine in 10 balls, with a six. Ther Lankans were 68/7 in 14.4 overs.

Mathews' knock also came to an end, with Nortje getting him caught for 16 in 16 balls (two sixes) by Baartman. Nortje's fourth wicket reduced Sri Lanka to 70/8 in 15.4 overs.

Rabada got his second wicket, as a top edge from Matheesha Pathirana's bat was taken by Aiden Markram.

Nuwan Thusara, Lanka's final wicket, fell at a score of 77 runs in 19.1 overs. He was run out by Marco Jansen and Nortje.

Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, picking up four wickets for just seven runs in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Keshav Maharaj (2/22) also did fine with the ball. Baartman also got a wicket.

