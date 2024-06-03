T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa

New York [US], June 3 : Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Monday in the fourth clash of the T20 World Cup.

Both teams are in Group D of the mega event along with Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands.

"We're going to bat first. We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea...I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games. We are going with 7-4 combination, 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 2 allrounders," Hasaranga said after winning the toss.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said that if had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first only as he is not sure how the wicket is going to play.

"We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. The team has been together for a few years - most of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally, I would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav," Markram said.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor