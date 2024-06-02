T20 World Cup: With three spinners in playing XI, West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against PNG

Guyana [West Indies], June 2 : West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bowl against Papua New Guinea in the second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday at the Providence Stadium.

The T20 World Cup got off to a remarkable start after the co-hosts USA chased down the third-highest successful chase in the tournament's history by chasing down Canada's 194. All eyes will be now on the West Indies as they look to leave their mark in their opening clash in the tournament.

After winning the toss, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said, "We are going to bowl first. It is a fresh wicket, we will hope to restrict them and then our batters can chase it down. It is going to be the same Providence wicket and it provides us an opportunity to play good cricket. I am excited and the team is excited to win a home WC, it is something we are looking forward to and hopefully, we can deliver. We have two all-rounders and three spinners."

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala said during the time of the toss, "It looks like a good wicket even though there's been rain around for the last two days. We have the right balance at the moment with a lot of all-rounders. The preparation has been very good, we have been here for over two weeks and are looking forward to the tournament."

West Indies (Playing XI): Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko.

