T20I Player Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav continues to reign at top; Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan gain big

Dubai [UAE], May 8 : India's batting dynamo Suryakumar Yadav continued his dominance on the T20I batters rankings while Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed and spinner Mahedi Hasan have been rewarded for their good form against Zimbabwe by making giant strides on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Suryakumar leads the T20I batters ranking with 861 points while England batter Phil Salt in the second position follows the India batter with 802 points.

Meanwhile, Experienced Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah jumps two places to equal 81st on the same list, with India dynamo Suryakumar Yadav remaining way out in front of the T20I batter rankings.

Taskin, who bagged six wickets at a miserly average of just 8.83 from a trio of appearances against Zimbabwe, shot up six places to 26th on the latest T20I bowler rankings to achieve a new career-high rating.

Mahedi also claimed up six-spot rise on the same list, with the 29-year-old moving up to equal 22nd place following three wickets from two matches against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's right-arm quick Blessing Muzarabani jumped five places to 69th on the list for T20I bowlers courtesy of his four scalps against Bangladesh thus far.

Right-hander Towhid Hridoy, 23, has improved from outside the top 100 to equal 90th place in the T20I rankings for hitters thanks to his 127 runs and two unbeaten knocks against Zimbabwe. He is currently the series' highest run scorer through the first three matches in Bangladesh.

Veteran Bangladeshi batsman Mahmudullah rises two spots to tie for 81st on the same list, but India's superstar Suryakumar stays far ahead of the pack in the T20I batter rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor