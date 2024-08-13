TahliaTahlia McGrath lauds Indian cricketers Priya, Shweta McGrath lauds Indian cricketers Priya, Shweta

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Australia A women's captain Tahlia McGrath highlighted the growth of Indian women's cricket, emphasizing the talent and potential seen during the recent T20 series. With the ODI series against India A set to begin, McGrath acknowledged the strength of players like Priya Punia and Minnu Mani, noting how they have challenged the Australian side.

"Priya is a really good batter and I'm pretty sure she was over here for her last India A-series as well. And then you look at the likes of Meghna Singh is an outstanding bowler and Ishaka, great spin bowler," McGrath said in a press conference.

She mentioned her admiration for Shweta Sehrawat and Meghna Singh, who have been pushing Australia A to bring their best game forward.

"I've been really impressed with some of the Indian A-girls. I've come across a lot of them in the WPL before, played with probably four of them. I'm a big fan of Shweta. I think she's a really good talent and I've loved seeing her over here in Australia," the all-rounder said.

McGrath also discussed the impact of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Indian cricket. "The WPL has fast-tracked the development of many Indian players, and their growth is evident. It's exciting to see how quickly they've adapted and improved."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor