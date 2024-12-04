Taijul Islam guides Bangladesh to historic 101-run win over West Indies in 2nd Test

Kingston [Jamaica], December 4 : Top spinner Taijul Islam led Bangladesh to a historic Test victory over West Indies in the second match of the series at Sabina Park in Kingston.

According to ICC, it was Bangladesh's first Test win in West Indies in more than 15 years as they beat the Caribbeans by 101 runs.

Taijul collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests on an absorbing fourth day at Sabina Park as the West Indies were bowled out for just 185 in their second innings to allow Bangladesh to record their first Test triumph in the Caribbean since July 2009.

Bangladesh levelled the two-match series 1-1 and sent the Asian side in front of the West Indies and into eighth place on the updated ICC World Test Championship standings.

The West Indies will get the chance to overtake Bangladesh once again should they be able to pick up some points during their two-match series away from home in Pakistan at the start of next year, while Bangladesh will take some momentum into the next Test cycle following their impressive victory.

While Taijul will win the credits for his spell of 5/50 during the West Indies second innings, he received plenty of support from his teammates in helping clinch Bangladesh's third Test victory away from home for the year.

Inexperienced fast bowler Nahid Rana (5/61) collected his maiden five-wicket Test haul in the first innings, lion-hearted pacer Taskin Ahmed bowled well throughout to be adjudged joint Player of the Series, while Jaker Ali contributed a valuable innings of 91 to help set the West Indies a daunting run chase of 287 for victory.

Kavem Hodge (55) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (43) showed some fight for the hosts, but Taijul struck at key moments to ensure Bangladesh clinched the memorable victory late on the fourth day.

Brief score: Bangladesh 164 & 268 (Jaker Ali 91, Shadman Islam 64; Jayden Seales 4/5) beat West Indies 146 & 185 (Keacy Carty 40, Kavem Hodge 55; Taijul Islam 5/50).

