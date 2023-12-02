Taijul Islam's 10-wicket haul guides Bangladesh's historic Test win over New Zealand

Sylhet [Bangladesh], December 2 : Bangladesh made history on Saturday, with a ten-wicket haul by Taijul Islam, including six wickets in the second innings, guiding the team to their first-ever home Test win against New Zealand by 150 runs at Sylhet.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto could not have asked for anything better than this in his first Test as a captain. This was their second Test win in 18 matches against Kiwis. Their previous victory against the Kiwis had come in 2022 when they won in Mount Maunganui.

With this, the Tigers take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series and have gained crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to bat first after winning the toss. Bangladesh's top-order tried to make the best of decent batting conditions, even as the wicket had some turn. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 86 in 166 balls, with 11 fours while Shanto and Mominul Haque also contributed a useful 37 runs each at the top of the line-up.

Led by Glenn Phillips (4/53), New Zealand fought back well and Bangladesh sunk from a strong 180/2 to 310 all out. Kyle Jamieson, and spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets while Southee and Ish Sodhi got one scalp.

Kane Williamson's 104 in 205 balls, with 11 fours supplemented by Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped the tourists gain a seven-run lead.

Taijul Islam (4/109) was the standout Bangladesh performer along with batter Mominul Haque (3/4). NZ was bundled out for 317 in 101.5 overs.

In the second innings, a gutsy century from skipper Najmul (105 in 198 balls, with 10 fours) and a good fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim (67) helped Bangladesh set a target of 332. Bangladesh was bundled out for 338, leading the game by 331 runs.

Ajaz (4/148) led the Kiwi bowling from the front, while Ish Sodhi, Phillips and skipper Tim Southee were also among the wickets.

The tourists crumbled to heaps with Bangladesh spinners attacking and folded for 181 despite late resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58), Sodhi (22) and Southee (34). Taijul stood out once again with 6/75.

This was only the second Test for Bangladesh at this venue. In the previous game, Zimbabwe had beaten Bangladesh by 151 runs. Islam had finished with his career-best 11/170 in that game.

The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand begins on December 6 in Mirpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor