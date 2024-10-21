Taijul Islam's 5-wicket haul helps Bangladesh fightback in 1st Test against South Africa

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 21 : Spinner Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh fight back against South Africa on day 1 of the first Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

At the stumps of day one, South Africa stood at 140/6 with Kyle Verreynne (18) and Wiaan Mulder (17) unbeaten on the crease.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat. However, the hosts failed to display a quality performance with the bat.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (30 runs from 97 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) was the only standout batter for the Bengal Tigers which helped them put 106 in their first inning. But Mahmudul Hasan's knock came to an when Dane Piedt dismissed the batter in the 30th over.

Apart from Mahmudul, no other Bangladesh batter could perform. Mushfiqur Rahim (11 runs from 20 balls, 2 fours), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13 runs from 24 balls, 3 fours) and Taijul Islam (16 runs from 31 balls, 2 fours) were the other batters who helped the hosts reach 106 in the first inning.

The Proteas bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance and was successful in bundling out Bangladesh by 41st over.

Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Piedt bagged just one wicket in his five-over spell.

Later in the day, skipper Aiden Markram (6 runs from 7 balls, 1 four) and Tony de Zorzi (30 runs from 72 balls, 4 fours) opened for South Africa but failed to cement a partnership.

The middle order of Proteas' batting lineup of Ryan Rickelton (27 runs from 49 balls, 4 fours) and Tristan Stubbs (23 runs from 27 balls, 4 fours) helped the visitors to give a lead of 34 runs at the stumps of the day one.

Taijul Islam stole the show on the opening day of the first Test after he picked up a fifer in just 15 overs. While Hasan Mahmud took one wicket.

On the second day, Verreynne and Mulder will be looking forward to cementing a partnership and helping South Africa to increase the lead. Meanwhile, the hosts will use Taijul to bundle out the Proteas batters.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali (On Debut), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (C), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt.

Brief score: Bangladesh 106 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 30, Taijul Islam 16; Wiaan Mulder 3/8) vs South Africa 140/6 (Tony de Zorzi 30, Ryan Rickelton 27; Taijul Islam 5/49).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor