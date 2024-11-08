New Delhi [India], November 8 : India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has expressed her enthusiasm over Danni Wyatt-Hodge joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a trade for the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"It's taken two years for the first trade in the WPL, and RCB has made it happen," Krishnamurthy remarked on JioCinema, highlighting the significance of the move.

Dani Wyatt was bought by UP Warriorz for INR 30 Lakh at the WPL 2024 Auction. This year she has been traded to RCB.

RCB has faced challenges in finding a suitable partner for Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. Krishnamurthy believes that Wyatt is an excellent candidate to fill this role, a release said.

"RCB has been struggling to find a partner for Smriti Mandhana, and now, with Danni Wyatt, I think she's a strong contender for that opening spot," she stated.

Krishnamurthy further elaborated on the potential impact of Wyatt's presence on Mandhana's game.

"Smriti likes stability with her partner at the top, so with Danni, she'll likely give herself more time to play longer innings," she explained.

Additionally, Krishnamurthy touched upon the strategic placement of other key players in the team.

"We saw Sophie Devine playing in the middle order for New Zealand, and I think RCB will want to keep her there, where she can provide that power surge for the squad," she noted.

With Wyatt's addition, RCB aims to strengthen their lineup and bring more stability and power to their batting order, positioning themselves as strong contenders in the upcoming WPL season.

RCB announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas, ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, with captain Smriti Mandhana, star batter Ellyse Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlining the list of retainees of the championship-winning team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

RCB emerged as the champions of the WPL 2024, beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.

