New Delhi [India], July 29 : Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes India's main goal should be to get 20 wickets, and for that to happen in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Kuldeep Yadav has to return in the XI for the final Test against England at The Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

India has struggled to make room for its premier left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep in the final XI in the last four Tests. The world's best and India's pace spearhead Jasprit has already played his quota of three Tests, and his availability for the final fixture remains a point for speculation.

With India trailing 1-2 in the series, Manjrekar believes that while the batters have sung in harmony, it is time for India to sacrifice one from the unit and bring in Kuldeep to bolster its bowling option in the must-win contest in London. According to him, the move would be a no-brainer, and his inclusion can come at the cost of Shardul Thakur.

"India is at this stage of levelling the series despite the poor tactics and poor team selection, so that is my worry. It is a very simple philosophy India should have; they need a bowling attack that gets them 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn't play, then one of your main wicket-takers is out," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

"It is very obvious that Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. 20 wickets has to be the main goal because the batting seems okay. India can go without a pure batter because of the kind of Jadeja and Sundar form. Shardul Thakur goes and Kuldeep comes back in," he concluded.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday addressed the possibility of Kuldeep featuring at the decisive game at The Oval. He declared that his inclusion solely depends on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

"Our captain and Head coach will sit down, discuss and decide. So, that hasn't been decided today. And even if it's decided, it's not my place to declare that. But it will be decided tomorrow," Kotak told the media.

India's squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

