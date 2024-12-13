Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces prize money of Rs 5 crores for newly-crowned Chess world champion D Gukesh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a prize of Rs 5 crore for the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, D Gukesh, whose victory, he said, had brought "immense pride and joy to the nation".

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match.

Taking to X, Stalin said, "To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star. #WorldChessChampionship #GukeshD."

The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh had made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotion after his victory, Gukesh described it as the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

This thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, Gukesh's composure and skill earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.

