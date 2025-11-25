Tamil Nadu now first choice for major sporting events: Atulya Misra

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 : Ahead of the start of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, Atulya Misra, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, said the state has become the preferred place for hosting major tournaments in India.

The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 is set to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

While speaking to reporters, Atulya Misra noted that, following the successful Chess Olympiad, the World Federation now considers the state to have top-level facilities, infrastructure, security, and logistics.

Chennai will host three pools of the tournament's 24 competing nations, including India. In total, 72 games will be played across Chennai and Madurai during the tournament.

