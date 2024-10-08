Tanush Kotian included in Mumbai's 16-member squad for first two rounds of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

New Delhi [India], October 8 : After a good Irani Cup, Tanush Kotian has been named in the 16-member Mumbai team for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which starts on October 11.

In the Elite Group A of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai will face Baroda in a away game at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday.

The other teams aof thye Elite Group A are Jammu and Kashmir, Services, Meghalaya, Tripura and Odisha in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai will host Maharashtra at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy from October 18.

The Rajasthan Royals cricketer Kotian is in good form and he is heading into the current Ranji Trophy campaign.

Kotian was a part of the India A squad that won the Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur last month.

The 25-year-old Tanush scalped 10 wickets from three matches at an average of 22.00 and an impressive strike rate of 45.60. He also scored 121 runs.

After clinching the Duleep Trophy, the all-rounder helped Mumbai to win the Irani Cup after 27 years.

He scored a half-century in the first innings before slamming an unbeaten century in the second to bail out his team from a dangerous situation. He picked up three wickets in that same match.

Tanush had a good season with Mumbai last year in the Ranji Trophy. He contributed both with bat and ball picking up 29 wickets and scored more than 500 runs. He was the player of the series.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and he will get services of Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai cricket team: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

