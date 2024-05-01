Team Australia unveil jerseys ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Australia have unveiled their jersey ahead of the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup this year, to be held from June 1 onwards in the West Indies and the USA.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of cricket.com.au revealed the jersey on Wednesday. This will be the first time that the Aussies will be wearing a green jersey in the 20-over format.

"Going green! Australia's #T20WorldCup kit is confirmed," cricket.com.au on X.

Going green! Australia's #T20WorldCup kit is confirmed 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/NArnlEWyiv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 1, 2024

Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh was among the players who wore the jersey in the photo shoot.

Earlier on Wednesday, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar won a recall despite not having played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup on Australian soil in 2022, while all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green also earned a place in the final squad despite some indifferent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), as per the ICC. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side.

Meanwhile, veteran batter Steve Smith, young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Matt Short all missed out.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor