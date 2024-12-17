Team didn't rule out Bumrah-Akash Deep's follow-on preventing partnership, says Australia's assistant coach Vettori

Brisbane [Australia], December 17 : Following his side's failure to enforce the follow-on on Indian batters, Australian assistant coach Daniel Vettori expressed that Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah put on a fine fighting partnership for India to prevent a follow-on and noted various positives in the batting of both Indian bowlers.

In what could be a very important moment with both teams halfway through this series, Bumrah and Akash Deep prevented a likely and embarrassing innings defeat, preventing a follow-on to make the Aussies bat once again on day five of the Brisbane Test, which has been so far affected by consistent rains.

Speaking during the post-day presser, Vettori said that pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowled well but the ball got older and softer as the game progressed.

"I think to give us our best chance to win the game, then I think enforcing the follow-on is the logical thing to do. Look, I think the way that Starc and Cummins bowled throughout the day was exceptional and I don't think there was any critique at all around the back end, I think it is just that the ball got incredibly soft and it was hard to find your exact length, but they are always challenging and they are the main reason that we are in the situation where we had such a great day," he said.

He also said that the team expects everything since Bumrah has shown his ability to tonk some fours and sixes in the past and also noted that Akash Deep is "better than a number 11".

"I think we expect everything (on if the team expected Akash-Bumrah fightback), I think we understand that any batsman on any given day can step up and deliver, so I do not think we assume that anyone's going to live up to the average. I think you look at those averages and you think there is not much there, but Bumrah has proven that he has been able to put on partnerships, he has been proven that he can attack and he can defend, and I think Akash Deep is better than a number 11, so the team within themselves all understand that every wicket's vitally important, so there's no reason to back off at all," he said.

He also said that the weather and rain breaks allowed Cummins and Starc to have a lesser workload.

Vettori also said that the first innings runs were going to be important and the conversations were around to score well and let the bowlers take over later.

"Unfortunately, just the amount of time that has been lost from the game has made it difficult," he concluded.

In the match, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India made inroads, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) swung the momentum back in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly as Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) fell cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and a six), coupled with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India prevent the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches remaining, the contest remains finely poised.

