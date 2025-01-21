Team England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I match against India

New Delhi [India], January 21 : England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced their Playing Eleven of the first T20I match against India at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The first T20I match between England and India will be played on Wednesday at Eden Gardens at 7 Pm.

Phil Salt along with Ben Duckett will open for England in Kolkata. Salt will keep the wicket instead of skipper Jos Buttler in the first match of the 20-over series.

Earlier in the day, the ECB announced Harry Brook as their vice-captain for the T20I series against India. Liam Livingstone, Buttler and Brook will bat in the middle order.

Jacob Bethell, who played his last T20I match in November last year, has also been added to the Three Lions' playing eleven. Bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton will also take part in the 20-over match at Eden Gardens.

Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the choice of pacer for the Three Lions. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid will be the only spinner in the playing eleven.

"Firepower with bat and ball. Brendon McCullum has named the first white-ball team of his reign for tomorrow's opening IT20 v India," ECB wrote on X while announcing the squad.

The five-match T20I series begins on January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The second match will take place on January 25 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The third match is scheduled for January 28 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The fourth and fifth matches will be played on January 31 and February 2 at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

