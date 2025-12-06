Team Gujarat Trailblazers leads season 2 of ISRL after Hyderabad round

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 witnessed an electrifying night of high-octane motorsport as Round 2 unfolded at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, with megastar and ISRL Brand Ambassador Salman Khan igniting the atmosphere with his presence on Saturday.

The event was officially flagged off by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Riding on an overwhelming wave of fan love and enthusiasm for Salman Khan, the stadium recorded a massive surge in attendance with over 18,000 fans packing the venue, creating an unforgettable spectacle of speed, skill and global racing excellence, a release said.

Team Gujarat Trailblazers clinched the overall victory in Round 2. Anthony Bourdon from BB Racing (France) stormed ahead to win the 450cc International Class riding a Honda CRF 450 R, while Calvin Fonvieille (France) claimed victory in the 250cc International Class aboard Yamaha YZ 250. In the fiercely contested 250cc India-Asia Mix category, Nakami Makarim from team Bigrock (Indonesia) powered through on a Kawasaki KX 250 to secure the chequered flag in front of roaring fans, as per a press release from ISRL.

CM Revanth commented: "Telangana has always believed in empowering youth through world-class sports infrastructure and opportunities. Welcoming international-standard motorsport leagues like ISRL reflects our commitment to innovation in sport, job creation, tourism growth, and positioning Hyderabad firmly on the global sporting map. Events like these inspire discipline, resilience and pride among our youth."

Legendary actor Salman, Brand Ambassador, ISRL, said: "The energy in Hyderabad tonight was unbelievable. Watching Indian and international riders push their limits together on Indian soil was truly thrilling. ISRL is creating something meaningful for the youth of our country, where talent meets opportunity with world-class safety standards. It's a joy to witness this journey first-hand."

Veer Patel, Managing Director & Co-Founder, ISRL, said: "Tonight marks a landmark moment for ISRL and every aspiring Indian rider. A packed stadium, cheering relentlessly, reflects how deeply motorsport is resonating with Indian youth. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for supporting our vision to build a world-class motorsport ecosystem that nurtures talent and creates global pathways. The unity of families, communities and youth around this sport is truly powerful."

Continuing the momentum from the explosive opening round in Pune, Hyderabad showcased a truly global rider roster with top athletes from Australia, France, USA, Germany, Thailand, South Africa and more, competing alongside India's finest riders including Rugved Barguje and Ikshan Shanbhag. With over 36 international athletes from 21 countries racing this season, ISRL has firmly positioned India as a new global hub for competitive Supercross.

The Reise Moto Fan Park once again created a festival-like atmosphere with live music, racing simulators, F&B experiences, interactive brand zones, rider meet-and-greets and team merchandise, further elevating the spectator experience beyond the racetrack.

ISRL now heads to Kozhikode, Kerala for the Grand Finale on December 21, 2025, at the EMS Corporation Stadium, promising the most intense championship showdown of the season.

