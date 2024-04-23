Team India departs for five T20I series against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], April 23 : The Indian women's team on Tuesday departed for the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting from April 28 onwards.

India will be playing Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series from April 28-May 9 this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of the team departing for Bangladesh.

"It is time for International Cricket. #TeamIndia are off to Bangladesh!," tweeted BCCI.

The series will start from the first T20I at Sylhet on Sunday, April 28. All other games on April 30, May 2, May 6 and May 9 will be held at the same venue as well.

This series will help India prepare for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held from September to October this year. During the last edition held at South Africa last year, India reached the semifinals and eventually lost to champions Australia by five runs.

India's squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.

Bangladesh squad for India T20I series: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

Stand By: Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor