Team India excited to witness loudest cheer in clash with Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : The stage has been set to witness the biggest rivalry at the biggest stadium when Team India will take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

After a long time, India will play against Pakistan on their home soil with a huge crowd cheering "India-India" from the stadium.

With few hours left for the match to start, 'Team in Blue' described their excitement to play in front of the pitched Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli said in the video on Star Sports that he will always cherish these memories.

"The atmosphere will be amazing when the stadium gets filled up when it can be intimidating for few. You can imagine the noise when 1.25 lakh people will watch the match. For me, these are the opportunities and memories I would like to cherish," Virat said.

Hardik Pandya thinks that we will experience something which will be beyond expectations in Ahmedabad.

"I do not think anyone would have experienced what we are going to experience on 14. The reason is simply that we are playing on the nicest grounds in the world and the largest of all. It will be an exciting game that you will hear 110 thousand of people when you walk down the stairs. and when the biggest of all will be the national anthem which will be just before the game. It is going to break a lot of records," Hardik said.

"Excitement will always be there for the India-Pakistan match. We you are young; you feel the pressure. When I was playing against Pakistan for the first time, there was a lot of pressure but I was always excited to play in this huge crowd. I am really looking forward to the game," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Mohammed Siraj said, "To be honest, I cannot even describe it. When I watched India-Pakistan in Melbourne and the whole crowd sang the national anthem, I still get Goosebumps, I cannot forget that memory."

Ravindra Jadeja mentioned the craze fans have for the India-Pakistan clash.

"It will start from the hotel itself. A crowd will gather outside the hotel. Fans will be standing on the road around the bus. In the India-Pakistan match, the stadium will be patched up, one and a half hours before the game," Jadeja added.

