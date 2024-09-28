Team India leaves Green Park Stadium as day 2 of Kanpur Test against Bangladesh hit by rain

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 : Team India left the Green Park Stadium as the start of the day two of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur was delayed due to rain.

Players were spotted leaving the stadium in their team bus.

#WATCH | Kanpur: India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day-2 | Indian cricket team leaves from Green Park Stadium; the start of play for Day 2 in Kanpur has been delayed due to rain, tweets BCCI.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/cVe6z73M6z—(@ANI) September 28, 2024

The start of second day was delayed due to rain, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their X handle, posting, "The start of play for Day 2 in Kanpur has been delayed due to rains. Stay tuned for further updates. Scorecard - http://bit.ly/INDvBAN-2ndTEST-2024... #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank".

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

