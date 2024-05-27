Team India reach New York ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

New York [USA], May 27 : The first batch of Indian players who left for the United States ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 have reached New York to take part in the upcoming ICC event.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian cricketers including skipper Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav left for the United States.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and shared a clip of the players reaching the US for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In the video, the Indian cricketers were captured leaving the airport in New York and boarding the team bus.

"Touchdown New York! #TeamIndia have arrived for the #T20WorldCup," BCCI wrote on X.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1794949148502032604

India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India versus Pakistan clash will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title ever since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

