Team India skipper Rohit Sharma meets Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 5 : Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma met Spain's legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 on Friday.

Rohit was spotted along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh during the match of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games where he met the former Spain international footballer.

Their photo went viral on social media in no time.

Casillas is regarded as one greatest goalkeepers of all time due to his remarkable athleticism in front of the net. The Spain international football team went on to lift the 2008 UEFA Euros and the 2010 FIFA World Cup under his reign.

Team India recently clinched a two-match Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh under the leadership of Rohit.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series. Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

The first match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

