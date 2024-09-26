Team India starts practice session ahead of 2nd Bangladesh Test

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Team India started their practice session in Kanpur ahead of the Test against Bangladesh.

The second Test of the two-match series will be played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium from Friday onwards. India is 1-0 up in the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official X handle posted some visuals from the practice session. Top order batters skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, pace trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were among the players present during the nets session.

"Kanpur #TeamIndia hit the ground running ahead of the 2nd #INDvBAN Test," said the post caption of BCCI.

📍 Kanpur#TeamIndia hit the ground running ahead of the 2nd #INDvBAN Test 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/EMPiOa8HII— BCCI (@BCCI) September 26, 2024

India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

The Indian team has decided to retain the same squad for the second Test, scheduled to start in Kanpur on September 27.

India squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

