Team India's triumph despite absence of sponsors

New Delhi [India], September 11 : The Indian cricket team have kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a convincing 9-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the Indian team is without their lead sponsor, Dream11, the fantasy sports platform that was sponsoring Team India's jerseys, which has pulled out just before the tournament began.

This comes after the government's new 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill', which banned online money gaming services.

Earlier, just before the Asia Cup's commencement, Adidas, the team's official kit partner, stepped in to help. They've mobilised their resources to redesign, manufacture, and distribute new jerseys without the Dream11 logo. It was a Herculean task, given the tight deadline, but Adidas ensured the team could continue to play without any visual disruptions.

The team may have to play without a lead sponsor on their jerseys for the remainder of the tournament.

The episode highlights the challenges that arise when major sponsorships change close to significant tournaments. The sports merchandising landscape can shift quickly.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) kick-started the process of gaining a new sponsor as they released an invitation for expression of interest for the lead sponsorship rights for the national team. The last date for parties to purchase this invitation of interest is September 12, and the bid submission deadline is September 16.

Following the Indian government's passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill last month, which prohibits real-money gaming, Team India needed a new sponsor, as the aforementioned form of gaming was Dream11's main business. Following this development, Dream11 communicated to the BCCI that it would have to pull out of the deal, which had an exit clause in place to account for such government regulations.

Dream11's contract was until 2026 and was worth 44 million USD (Rs 358 crore approximately), as per ESPNCricinfo.

Previously, OPPO, a mobile phone company, had withdrawn from the contract three years prior to its scheduled end, in 2019. The education technology company Byju's filled the space before Dream11's successful bid for a three-year bid in 2023.

In its invitation for expression of interest for team sponsor, BCCI also specified that brands related to alcohol, betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, tobacco brands, or any product or service likely to "offend public morals, such as, including but not limited to, pornography" were ineligible to submit a bid.

In the midst of all this chaos, one thing is certain, the Indian team is off to a flying start, and their focus will be on continuing their winning streak in the Asia Cup 2025.

