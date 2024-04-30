"Teams have used it better this season": Varun Chakravarthy on Impact Player rule

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 : Following the victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said that teams have used the Impact Player rule better in the tournament compared to last year.

After back-to-back wins at home, DC went down by seven wickets in their away match against KKR at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Kuldeep Yadav's resilient unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 26 balls helped the Capitals to post 153/9 in 20 overs. However, the home side chased down the target in 16.3 overs, courtesy of Phil Salt's 68 off 33.

"Somewhere we have to accept that this IPL is different and we have to move on. The Impact Player was there last season, main thing is teams have used it better this season. They want to charge from first, how much ever the bowlers cry, you have to take up the challenge," Varun said in the post-match press conference

Further, the 32-year-old cricketer stated that it was good to bowl first as the pitch was a little helpful.

"Wickets become very placid in the second innings. Definitely, it was good to bowl in the first innings. The pitch was also a little helpful. This pitch was a little more turning, in other matches it was not helping this much," the leg-spinner added.

The cricketer also revealed superstar Shah Rukh Khan's heart-warming gesture. Shah Rukh Khan is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The last match was a very hard pill to swallow. We had conversations with the management, the bowling coach. SRK came to me yesterday and spoke to me personally, he said 'whatever is happening in the IPL, do not take it personally, don't self doubt yourself'," the 32-year-old player concluded.

After restricting DC to 153/9, Salt once again starred with the bat for the hosts. He took on DC bowlers in the powerplay and laid the foundation for a successful chase for KKR.

He struck 68 off 33 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 206.06. His splendid knock was laced with seven fours and five maximums.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer took a cautious approach after Salt's dismissal and chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.

With this win, KKR have now cushioned their place at the No. 2 spot with 12 points while Delhi sit at the sixth position with 10 points.

