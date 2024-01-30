"Teams that maintain composure most likely to come on top": Anrich Nortje's advice for U19 tournament

Dubai [UAE], January 30 : South Africa's veteran pacer Anrich Nortje has given advice to the teams keen qualify for the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and said they need to maintain their composure, assess their conditions and surroundings to come out on top.

The Proteas fast bowler was pleased by the players' demeanour in the face of tournament circumstances, particularly the young guys leading their teams in front of a worldwide audience.

"The one thing that has stood out for me so far in the tournament at least, is how everyone has looked so calm and composed on the field," Nortje reflected in a column for the ICC's Online Media Zone.

"Speaking to the captains pre-tournament, they were all very approachable and positive, and it didn't feel like you were about to enter a tense World Cup environment. It just looked like they were so focused and knew what to do. They were relaxed," he added.

The teams remaining in contention for the championship will be tested further on January 30, when Group A and D teams face off, as well as fighters from Groups B and C.

Nortje is now competing against harder opponents and as the tournament approaches its finale, the demands and intensity of the competition increase.

"It's always tough. Once you get beyond the first stage in any tournament and you get closer to the end, it does get really hard, bodies are a little more tired and small mistakes begin to creep in, those can cause a bit of frustration in a team," Nortje said.

"This is where the best separate themselves from the rest. The teams that maintain their composure, assess their conditions and surroundings and what is required of them the best will most likely come out on top. It is hard, as there will be a lot of pressure. I won't say there will be fear of failure, but that does enter your thinking. You don't want to fail or disappoint. You want to do really well," the South Africa pacer added.

His young countrymen have been held to a higher standard since they were forced to host a tournament late in the event's history. Despite losing to England, Juan James' team led a strong group that included the West Indies and Scotland, and from the outside, they appear to be embracing the opportunity to play at home.

"Whether they feel it or not, there is pressure playing at home. It is a big tournament and you want to do well for everyone you represent. You've got a lot of extra support that you've never had in your life. So there's a certain expectation to do well, but it's something you have to put behind you and just focus ball-by-ball, game-by-game," the pacer added.

As the game's next generation enters more uncharted area, Nortje shared his thoughts, emphasizing that nothing has to change to get the same effects at the next level.

"I would say try and stick to what brought you to where you are today. Don't try to change anything. You guys have been playing amazing cricket and it's great to see the high standards of play among these young talents. We spoke (before the tournament) about the brand, the excitement, and everything that you guys are going to bring in. I think you guys have blown it away," he added.

