Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident

Melbourne [Australia], October 30 : In a heartbreaking incident, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin lost his life after being struck on the neck while training in the nets at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne.

Austin was practising with a helmet but reportedly without a neck guard when he was hit by a delivery from a wanger, a hand-held ball-throwing device. He was attended by the emergency workers around 5 PM, and he was rushed to the scene. He was immediately taken to a hospital and placed on life support, but he did not survive.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the tragic news through a Facebook post and urged fans to place their bats outside in Austin's memory, a gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Phil Hughes when he passed away in 2014.

"The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly wishes to advise of the tragic passing of our player, Ben Austin on 29/10/25.

We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family - Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben's family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children's Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club."

https://www.facebook.com/FerntreeGullyCricketClub/posts/1377256944410188?ref=embed_post

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also said on X, "Horrific news of a young 17yr (year) old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends!

Cricket family."

https://x.com/KP24/status/1983751541178892620

Ben's father Jace Austin spoke on the family's loss, "For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends. This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life," as quoted from Wisden.

Cricket Australia said on X, "Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night."

https://x.com/CricketAus/status/1983740383889899617

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins added: "The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago ... The entire cricketing community in Victoria - and nationally - is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time. It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short, while Ben was doing something that he loved so much."

As a mark of respect, several players in the ongoing Sheffield Shield round wore black armbands to honour the young cricketer's memory.

