Temba Bavuma becomes oldest South African batter to reach 2000 ODI runs

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 : South Africa captain Temba Bavuma became the oldest player from his country to achieve the milestone of 2,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the third and final ODI against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma, who is aged 35 years and 203 days, is the oldest SA batter to reach the landmark of 2000 ODI runs, followed by Rassie van der Dussen, who reached the milestone at 34 years and 247 days.

With this landmark, Bavuma also became the joint-fourth quickest South African batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs in terms of innings, accomplishing the feat in 53 innings. Ahead of him are Hashim Amla (40 innings), Rassie van der Dussen (45 innings), Gary Kirsten (50 innings), and tied with Quinton de Kock (53 innings).

India won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam. The last time India won the toss in an ODI was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli has been in a brilliant run in the ongoing three-match ODI series with two back-to-back centuries. Kohli is the highest run scorer in the series, while Kuldeep Yadav has scalped the most wickets in the series, with five wickets under his belt in two matches.

The series is tied 1-1, with India winning the first match in Ranchi and South Africa levelling things up in Raipur. Both previous games saw the team bat first after posting more than 340 runs.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

