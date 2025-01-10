Tendulkar, Gavaskar among India captains attending 50th anniversary of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team will join the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium on January 19.

The events will commence on January 12, leading up to a grand main event on January 19, as an exciting evening awaits fans, as per a press release from MCA.

Mumbai legends and former and current Indian cricket captainsincluding Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji will unite to commemorate the historic significance of Wankhede Stadium. This celebration promises to honour the stadium's pivotal role in the sport's legacy.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from both domestic and international cricket.

The evening will be hosted by the talented Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, who will guide the audience through a series of engaging performances and tributes. Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and breathtaking laser show.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said: "As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium which is a pride of Mumbai. Let's make this celebration truly unforgettable."

As a part of the celebrations, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members will release a coffee table book on January 19. A commemorative postal stamp will also be issued to honour the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium. During the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consul Generals, and bureaucrats on January 12.

Celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket's unsung heroes, MCA will felicitate the groundsmen of MCA's clubs and grounds and organise Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a special lunch for them on January 15 followed by felicitation of the members of the Mumbai team which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

Tickets for the grand show on January 19, 2025 are available on District by Zomato and Insider.in. Starting at Rs300, tickets will offer fans an opportunity to be part of the historic celebration and witness an exciting evening.

