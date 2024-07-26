Tendulkar, Pant pay tribute to nation's bravehearts on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday paid their tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War back in 1999.

Sachin took to X, saying that he salutes the heroes of defence forces for their "countless acts of courage sacrifice". He said that the day, known as the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' reminds people of the sacrifices made by the soldiers for their country.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1816709542543020123

Rishabh also took to X, paying his tributes to the martyrs who "gave their today for people's tomorrow".

"Honoring the martyrs who gave their today for our tomorrow. #KargilVijayDiwas," tweeted Pant.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kargil War memorial on Friday and paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. Days, months, years, and centuries pass by, but the names of those who risk their lives to protect the nation remain immortal. This country is forever indebted to the valiant heroes of our army; this country is grateful to them," the PM said in his address.

"The victory of Kargil was not a victory of any party, but of the nation. This triumph is an integral part of our country's heritage, a testament to its pride and self-respect. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I pay my heartfelt respects to our brave soldiers. I extend my warmest wishes to all citizens on the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu offered tribute to the soldiers as she hailed the "courage and extraordinary valour" of the country's armed forces on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on x, President Murmu urged all countrymen to "draw inspiration from the sacrifice and valour" of the soldiers.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the indomitable courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory," the President mentioned in her post.

She added, "I am confident that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector from soldiers and terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor