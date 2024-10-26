Test captain Shan Masood dedicates victory to people of Pakistan, labels Shakeel's hundred as one of the best

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 26 : Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood labelled his deputy Saud Shakeel's century as one of the best he had ever witnessed and dedicated their 2-1 series win to the people of the country who suffered with them during their horror run in the format.

The tides have turned in Pakistan's favour after years of waiting for their first home Test series win on home turf. The experienced spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan had a direct hand in Pakistan's victory, but vice-captain Saud Shakeel's valiant century remained an unsung story.

His 134 off 223 deliveries pulled Pakistan out of a peculiar situation after the hosts were reduced to 177/7. Following their memorable triumph, Masood singled out Shakeel's valiant display and called it one of the best hundreds he has ever witnessed.

"London buses, they come together. The first Test win came after a long time, now the series win. This means a lot for me, the players, the coaches and the management - they came through a lot. The character says a lot, this is a special moment and you can't take this off the team. Saud Shakeel, I can say that's one of the best hundred I've seen, 70 singles, what an effort, Sajid and Noman, what can I say about them," Masood said in the post-match presentation after Pakistan's 9-wicket win in 3rd Test.

The terms of play of the second and third Tests were dictated by Sajid and Noman. Apart from providing crucial contributions at the tail end, the duo combined to take 39 wickets in the two Tests, which played a direct role in ending Pakistan's first series win after four attempts.

Sajid and Noman bowled in tandem and offered plenty of trouble to English batters to take Pakistan closer to victory. Masood dedicated the victory to the people of Pakistan who suffered with them during their three-year winless series streak on home soil and wished that they play more Test cricket in the future.

"We've had a lot of positives with the bat, Saud and Salman are growing as leaders. This series win is for the people of Pakistan who have suffered a lot with us, thankful for the English team, the contests between the two teams are always memorable, and I wish we play more, possibly a 5-match series," Masood remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor