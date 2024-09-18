"Test cricket is the most important format": India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 : Ahead of the first long-format match against Bangladesh, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Test cricket is the "most important" format.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, Team India lead the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Gambhir said that players like Ashwin, Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, and others believe that Test cricket is the most important format and Indian cricket is "fortunate" to have them.

"Indian cricket is fortunate to have players like Ashwin, Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, and others who prioritize red-ball cricket over the other formats. They believe that Test cricket is the most important format and where they can leave a lasting legacy. This mindset needs to be instilled in the younger generation. These cricketers have shown that success in red-ball cricket requires discipline, patience, and other attributes. While IPL and T20 cricket are important, focusing on red-ball cricket will help advance Indian cricket," Gambhir was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

He added that Virat Kohli's hunger to be the best in the world is the "most important". The head coach further added that Kohli's preparation for the upcoming Bangladesh series will be crucial.

"The most important thing is Virat's ongoing hunger to be the best in the world. His training regimen, both in the nets and the gym, reflects that. And I know that once he gets into that frame of mind and into that groove, you know what he can do, what he's done for so many years. His preparation for the Bangladesh series and his anticipation for the Australia tour are crucial. Virat, Ashwin, and Jadeja still have the hunger to excel, which is vital for Indian cricket. Their continued drive to be the best sets an excellent example for the next generation," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

