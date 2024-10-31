"Tests are all about adaptability": Gautam Gambhir ahead of Mumbai Test against New Zealand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Ahead of the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand at the Wankhade Stadium, India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up after the series loss saying that Test cricket is all about adaptability.

New Zealand are currently leading the three-match series 2-0. The visitors won the first Test at Bengaluru by 8 wickets and won the second match by 113 runs which was played at Pune.

The former India cricketer asserted that the team should have to take responsibility as a whole and not in a bit of pieces (Batters or bowlers).

"We are trying to iron out everything. I am not going to say batters or bowlers have been let down. We win together and lose together. It is about scoring runs and getting wickets. Everyone should take the responsibility. Be it coach, support staff or players," Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

Further, the 43-year-old stated that a player needs a lot of mental ability in order to become a Test cricketer.

"Test cricket needs to be played like Test cricket. We need to adapt well. We need to get 400 runs in a day or bat for two days if needed. This is what growth and Tests are all about. Tests are all about adaptability. If you can learn to play session by session, we have quality in our batting line-up, and we will have a lot of runs on the board. We will have to look at the situations and play. Test cricket tests you in every way. You need a lot of mental ability to become a Test cricketer," the head coach added.

The third Test is set to begin at Wankhede, Mumbai, on Friday, the same venue where New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel famously claimed 10 wickets in an innings.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor