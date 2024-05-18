"Thank you, Paltan": MI's Suryakumar Yadav shares heartfelt message for fans

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 18 : Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav took to social media and shared a heartfelt message for the home fans on Saturday following their encounter against Lucknow Super Giants the Indian Premier League 2024.

The Hardik Pandya-led side finished at the last spot in IPL this season with just eight points in the 14 matches they have played.

In the last match of the season, Rohit and Naman Dhir's fiery knocks went in vain as MI conceded an 18-run loss against LSG in the IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"A season where things didn't go our way, but we keep our heads high, ready to report for national duty Thank you, Paltan, for your unwavering support, always," Suryakumar wrote on X.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss MI sent LSG to bat first but that did not go in their favour as KL Rahul (55 runs from 41 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (75 runs from 29 balls, 5 fours and 8 sixes) played a fiery knock in the first inning. Marcus Stoinis (28 runs from 22 balls, 5 fours) and Ayush Badoni (22* runs from 10 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) were the other standout batters for LSG as they propelled the visitors to 214/6.

In the run chase, the hosts had a stupendous start while chasing a 215-run target but after the end of the fourth over, rain played a spoilsport for which the game was halted for a few minutes. However, that did not break the MI openers' momentum as Rohit Sharma (68 runs from 38 balls, 10 fours and 3 sixes) and Dewald Brevis (23 runs from 20 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) played a partnership of 88 runs.

Naman Dhir's (62* runs from 28 balls, 4 fours and 5 sixes) stunning knock in the later half of the run chase shed a ray of hope on the MI dugout as they thought the hosts could win the match but he failed to clinch a win in the end and conceded a 18-run loss.

