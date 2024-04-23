"That door is now closed": Narine on taking part in T20 WC 2024 for West Indies

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, star West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has ruled himself out from the Caribbean side saying that the "door is now closed".

Narine has put up a stupendous performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He has picked up nine wickets after taking part in seven matches. The 35-year-old has also scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 176.54.

Narine took to his official Instagram account and said that he was "flattered and humbled" by his performance in the IPL 2024.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine said.

The Caribbean added that he will be supporting the Windies players who will be taking the field during the upcoming T20 World Cup. He added that the players who performed well in past months deserve to take part in the ICC event.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies. Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title - I wish you all the best," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Narine (@sunilnarine24)

Earlier, in November 2023, Narine retired from international cricket, having not played the Windies since 2019.

Narine made his T20I debut in 2012 against Australia. Following that he played 51 matches and 49 innings, where the 35-year-old bagged 52 wickets. With the bat, he scored 155 runs after appearing in 23 innings.

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

