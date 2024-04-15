Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Following his side's 20-run win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to talisman MS Dhoni, said his hat-trick of sixes in the final over proved to be the difference between both the sides and he hilariously called the batting legend as a "young wicketkeeper".

Opener Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

When Dhoni came out to bat in the final over with four balls to go during CSK's innings, CSK was also at 186 runs. Then, this 42-year-old "young" superstar batter smashed a hat-trick of sixes and took a double on the final ball and took the five-time champions to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the game, Gaikwad said that these sixes helped CSK a lot and hilariously expressed his wonder at Dhoni's power and six-hitting in his forties. He said that Jasprit Bumrah bowled well for MI in middle overs and CSK's 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana bowled really well to get the four-wicket haul.

"The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots. I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue. Our Malinga (Matheesha Pathirana) bowled really well today, he nailed those yorkers. Not to forget, Tushar (Deshpande) and Shardul (Thakur) also did well. I think we need to keep it simple, encourage all to be in a good headspace and continue the same way. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) was carrying a bit of a niggle, so thought it was better for him to open. I am fine batting anywhere, plus it is the added responsibility as the team captain."

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is in eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first.

After Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) did not make much impact, Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 90-run partnership. Later, MS Dhoni (20* in four balls) came during the final over and a hat-trick of sixes took CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, MI was off to a fine start, with Ishan Kishan (23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rohit having a 70-run partnership. Rohit managed to score his second IPL ton, but did not get much support from the other end, except for another fifty-run stand with Tilak Varma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours). The Blue and Gold franchise ended with 186/6 on the board, losing by 20 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande also got a wicket.

