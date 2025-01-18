"That's the kind of trust we have...": Rohit Sharma clears air amid reports of rift with Coach Gambhir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Amid reports of a rift between him and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma said the former India batter trusts the decision of a captain on the field.

During the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, various reports flooded social media, suggesting a rift between skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking at the press conference, Rohit Sharma also said he won't be talking about what goes behind every game tactically.

"Both of us are very clear in what we want to do. I am not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind every game tactically. But it's very clear in my mind. Gautam Gambhir is somebody, once we enter the field, he trusts what the captain is doing on the field. The basic talks that happen are only off the field, on the ground or maybe in the changing room. But once we take the field, it's all about what I do on the field. That's the kind of trust we have in each other and that's how it should be," Rohit told reporters.

This comes while India has hit rock bottom on the back of successive setbacks in Test format. Before hosting New Zealand, India's path to the World Test Championship final looked crystal clear.

But out of the blue, New Zealand orchestrated a historic series whitewash in the subcontinent, which left India's road to the WTC final an intricate affair. After ending up on the wrong side of a 3-0 series defeat, India had to defy the odds in Australia with a series win.

Despite the historic win in the opening game at Perth, India's hopes of a series win faded with each passing game, and the five-match series ended with Australia reclaiming the BGT after 10 years with a 3-1 series win.

The freshest challenge awaiting for Team India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 fifty-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

