The Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: Australia vs England Full Fixtures, Squads, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Australia Men’s Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match, The Ashes 2025 Full Schedule: Australia and England will clash in the 2025-26 Ashes series, one of cricket’s oldest rivalries. The five-Test series will run from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026, across venues in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Australia will defend the Ashes urn under captain Steven Smith. England, led by Ben Stokes, will seek their first series win in Australia since 2010-11. Star Sports Network will broadcast the matches live. Fans can also stream the games on JioHotstar app and website.

The Ashes 2025 Schedule:

Teams Date Match Venue Time (IST) Australia vs England Fri, Nov 21 2025 1st Test Perth Stadium, Perth 8:00 AM Australia vs England Thu, Dec 4 2025 2nd Test The Gabba, Brisbane 9:30 AM Australia vs England Wed, Dec 17 2025 3rd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5:30 AM Australia vs England Fri, Dec 26 2025 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:30 AM Australia vs England Sun, Jan 4 2026 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:30 AM

Squads:

Australia: Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood