The Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: Australia vs England Full Fixtures, Squads, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Australia Men’s Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match, The Ashes 2025 Full Schedule: Australia and England will clash in the 2025-26 Ashes series, one of cricket’s oldest rivalries. The five-Test series will run from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026, across venues in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Australia will defend the Ashes urn under captain Steven Smith. England, led by Ben Stokes, will seek their first series win in Australia since 2010-11. Star Sports Network will broadcast the matches live. Fans can also stream the games on JioHotstar app and website.

The Ashes 2025 Schedule:

TeamsDateMatchVenueTime (IST)
Australia vs EnglandFri, Nov 21 20251st TestPerth Stadium, Perth8:00 AM
Australia vs EnglandThu, Dec 4 20252nd TestThe Gabba, Brisbane9:30 AM
Australia vs EnglandWed, Dec 17 20253rd TestAdelaide Oval, Adelaide5:30 AM
Australia vs EnglandFri, Dec 26 20254th TestMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne5:30 AM
Australia vs EnglandSun, Jan 4 20265th TestSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney5:30 AM

Squads:
Australia: Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

