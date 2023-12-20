"The boys have come out and done well": Salt on ENG's 75-run win over WI

Tarouba [Trinidad], December 20 : England opener Philip Salt praised his teammates and said that they have done well in the ongoing series.

England clinched a 75-run win against West Indies in the 4th T20I match of the series at Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 27-year-old also praised the Caribbean bowling attack and said that they had bowled well after a few overs in the first inning.

The wicketkeeper-batter added the game was even after the ball got older. He added that the English openers planned to keep their opponents as much under pressure during the game.

"I am definitely enjoying it. It is a cool place to come and play cricket. The boys have come out and done well. Very satisfying. The tweaks that I have made to my game have been on the mental side. It is a habit to score tons. I think after the first few overs, they bowled well. It evened out after the ball got older. Me and Jos realized that we could put them under pressure. They are a very good side. You never know what Dre Russ can do," Salt said.

After winning the toss West Indies decided to field first at Brian Lara Stadium. However, Rovman Powell's decision did not go in their favour, as the Caribbean bowling attack put up a sloppy performance.

Salt (119 runs from 57 balls) opened for the visitors and played a fiery knock with 7 fours and 10 sixes. Skipper Jos Buttler (55 runs from 29 balls) had a crucial partnership with Salt to get the upper hand in the game and pushed England to 267/3.

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein were the only wicket-takers.

In the run chase of 268 runs, England's bowling attack prevailed to stop the Caribbeans at 192 runs. Andre Russell (51 runs from 25 balls), and Sherfane Rutherford (36 runs from 15 balls) were the only standout batters in the second inning. The Caribbeans failed to have a solid partnership which made them struggle while chasing the target.

On the other hand, it was the English bowling attack that helped them to clinch a 75-run victory in the fourth T20I game. Topley bagged three wickets in his 3.3 overs and gave away 37 runs and controlled the second inning.

Salt was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz in the first inning.

