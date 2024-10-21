"The decision is in BCCI's hands": Shami makes honest admission about his participation in BGT

By Vipul Kashyap

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 21 : Star India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday made an honest admission about his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he continues to recover from his injury.

Shami said that it depends on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if he will play against Australia or not.

In a recent viral video that surfaced on the internet on Sunday, Shami was seen bowling for more than an hour at one of the main pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Rohit Sharma-led side's disappointing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand. India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and bowling coach Morne Morkel were also present during Shami's bowling practice. The 34-year-old also took part in fielding drills.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November.

Speaking toduring the Eugenix Hair Sciences event in Gurugram, Shami said that he is focusing on improving his fitness by playing more matches.

"The decision is in the BCCI's hands. But currently focussing on improving my fitness and playing more matches," Shami said.

Since BCCI has already announced the squad of the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand, where Shami has not been included. The highest wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup 2023 is eying to play matches in the Ranji Trophy before the start of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the mighty Australia.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

